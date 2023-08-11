World Cup 2023: Luka Dončić and Slovenia face the reigning World Champions in Spain

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić and the Slovenian national team are playing Team USA, Montenegro, Greece, Spain and Japan as part of their preparation for the FIBA World Cup 2023.

Spain, August 11th, in Malaga, Spain, 21.30 local, 2.30 CT

The team will travel to Spain and play two games there. The EuroBasket Champions 2022 will be a good test for the Slovenian team ahead of the World Cup. The reigning World Cup and EuroBasket champions have more talent on paper, but Luka Dončić’s history with Real Madrid and and Spain may give them a fighting chance, despite the team suffering from multiple injuries on key positions.

How to watch: Sportklub1, Eon app (Europe)

USA, August 12th, in Malaga, Spain, 21.30 local, 2.30 CT

Slovenia will face Team USA Saturday, one of the favorites to win it all. USA tops the FIBA power ranking ladder at the moment, and will be a serious test for Slovenia, a team aiming for medals, but struggling at the wing and center positions.

For Mavericks fans, it will be a fun reunion of old fan favorite Jalen Brunson, who Team USA head coach Steve Kerr has called the natural leader of the team, and Luka Dončić. The two friends are always game for a friendly trash talking and some high intensity competition.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1 (USA), live streaming on Sling TV (USA). Sportklub1, Eon app (Europe)

Malaga#USABMNT touches down in Spain ahead for @FIBAWC prep!



USA vs. Slovenia:

Saturday, 8/12, 3:30pm/et, FS1



USA vs. Spain:

Sunday, 8/13, 3:30pm/et, FOX pic.twitter.com/1aZ6VQit5T — NBA (@NBA) August 9, 2023

Japan, August 19th, in Tokyo, Japan, TBA

The last test will be against Japan after the long trip East.

The first group stage for the World Cup starts August 25th with Slovenia playing in Group F in Okinawa, Japan, and face Cape Verde, Georgia, and Venezuela.

If Slovenia advances to the Second Round, it will meet the best two teams from Group E, consisting of Germany, Finland, Australia, and one of the host nations, Japan.