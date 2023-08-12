Dirk Nowitzki enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Dirk Nowitzki is now officially enshrined as a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He led a packed class of stars from across the basketball world and gave one of the final two speeches in what ended up being a fantastic evening celebrating the game of basketball.

The newest Hall members received their jackets and rings Friday in a special ceremony, with Saturday night featuring a red carpet walk and official enshrinement.

Dirk’s speech (which we’ll link here once it’s online) was characteristically great, thanking people for their support, acknowledging his peers, and noting the lessons he’s learned along the way.

"Pau, Tony, DWade, I didn't always like you guys... but there was always some appreciation of your guys' greatness."



Dirk on the #23HoopClass ️



: The #23HoopClass Enshrinement is live on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/RPpmihkeqy — NBA (@NBA) August 13, 2023

In the team’s public relations statement prior to the weekend’s festivities, Dallas owner Mark Cuban had this succinct and apt note on Nowitzki: “Dirk is the perfect example that good guys can and do finish at the top. He is a special human and well deserving of the honor of being a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

We’re grateful for Dirk and might have more on the weekend in the following days. For now, share with us some of your favorite Nowitzki memories in the comments.