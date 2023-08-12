 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dirk Nowitzki enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

A multi-day event was capped off Saturday night with speeches from a star-studded 2023 class, led by Nowitzki

By Kirk Henderson
/ new
2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Dirk Nowitzki is now officially enshrined as a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He led a packed class of stars from across the basketball world and gave one of the final two speeches in what ended up being a fantastic evening celebrating the game of basketball.

The newest Hall members received their jackets and rings Friday in a special ceremony, with Saturday night featuring a red carpet walk and official enshrinement.

Dirk’s speech (which we’ll link here once it’s online) was characteristically great, thanking people for their support, acknowledging his peers, and noting the lessons he’s learned along the way.

In the team’s public relations statement prior to the weekend’s festivities, Dallas owner Mark Cuban had this succinct and apt note on Nowitzki: “Dirk is the perfect example that good guys can and do finish at the top. He is a special human and well deserving of the honor of being a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

We’re grateful for Dirk and might have more on the weekend in the following days. For now, share with us some of your favorite Nowitzki memories in the comments.

More From Mavs Moneyball

Loading comments...