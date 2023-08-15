41 random facts about the great Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest player in the history of the Dallas Mavericks. He is the greatest European born player in the history of the NBA. He is one of the 20 greatest players in the history of the NBA. And, he is now a member of the basketball hall of fame. Here are some random facts about Dirk that might be fun to know.
- Nowitzki is the only player in the history of the NBA to lead a 50-win team in scoring for 11 consecutive seasons.
- Nowitzki had a positive On/Off differential(meaning the Mavericks were better with him on the court, than off) for the first 19 seasons of his career.
- The Mavericks outscored opponents with Nowitzki on the court for 16 consecutive seasons from 2000-2001 through 2015-2016.
- Nowitzki received votes for the most valuable player award in 12 different seasons.
- There have been 10 seasons in NBA history in which a player averaged at least 25 points and less than two turnovers per game. Nowitzki had four of those ten seasons.
- Nowitzki is one of just seven players in the history of the NBA to average at least 25 points and 10 rebounds per game for his entire playoff career.
- The Mavericks were 585-891 before drafting Nowitzki.
- Over the next 17 seasons, the Mavericks went 855 and 491 meaning that Nowitzki was largely responsible for bringing a franchise that had previously won 39.6 percent of its games to an above .500 record.
- The Mavericks had a total record of 954 and 687 during Nowitzki’s career.
- The Mavericks have a total record 760 and 1027 during the seasons they have not employed Nowitzki.
- The Mavericks were 916 and 606 in games Nowitzki actually played.
- The Mavericks were 38 and 81 in the games Nowitzki missed during his career.
- Nowitzki is 7th all time in regular season wins by an NBA Player.
- Nowitzki is 4th all time behind Tim Duncan, John Stockton and Karl Malone in regular season wins with one team.
- Duncan is the only player who won more games than Nowitzki during Nowitzki’s career.
- Nowitzki was the leading scorer on three 60 win teams.
- Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Karl Malone, Lebron James and Stephen Curry have also accomplished this feat.
- Nowitzki led the league in win shares twice.
- Nowitzki led the league in win shares per 48 minutes played three times.
- Malone is the only player to play more regular season minutes for one franchise than Nowitzki did for the Mavericks.
- Only Malone and Kobe Bryant scored more points for one franchise than Nowitzki did for the Mavericks.
- Nowitzki averaged over 40 minutes per game for the playoffs for his entire career.
- Nowitzki is 8th all-time in win shares.
- Nowitzki made $255,371,801 in his career in the NBA.
- Nowitzki won player of the month six times.
- Nowitzki received votes for the all-nba team in 16 different seasons.
- Nowitzki made an all-nba team 12 times which is tied for the 7th most in history.
- Nowitzki once received a vote for an all-defensive team.(2000-2001 season)
- Nowitzki and Lebron James are the only players with more than 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 1000 made threes.
- Nowitzki had 397 dunks in his career.
- Nowitzki won player of the week 16 times.
- Nowitzki was 3-0 in the playoffs against Kevin Garnett.
- Nowitzki outscored Garnett 33.3 to 24.0 in those matchups.
- Nowitzki had a true shooting percentage of 68.6 in those matchups compared to 51.4 for Garnett.
- Nowitzki had 13 combined blocks and steals in those games against Garnett.
- Garnett only had 10 combined blocks and steals in those games.
- Nowitzki was 8-0 in the playoffs against Pau Gasol.
- Nowitzki was outscored Gasol 28.3 to 16.4 in those playoff matchups.
- Nowitzki had a true shooting percentage of 64.7 to Gasol’s 49.8 in those matchups.
- There have been full seasons in NBA history where a team compiled less than 1000 turnovers. Nowitzki was the leading scorer on two of them.
- Nowitzki and Bryant are the only players in the history of the NBA to win a championship, regular season MVP, Finals MVP and score 30,000 points while playing with one franchise for their entire careers. Nowitzki is the only person to do all of those things and collect 10,000 rebounds for his career.
Loading comments...