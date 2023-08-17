Dallas Mavericks release 2023-24 schedule

The NBA has released the Dallas Mavericks’ schedule for the 2023-24 season. The early release gives fans a chance to set their calendars for key matchups during the season, and possibly plan trips to see the Mavericks play in person. The Mavericks’ full schedule is available here, but we’ve got the highlights covered for you now.

Dallas opens the season in San Antonio, facing off against the Spurs and recent number one overall pick Victor Wembanyama. The NBA couldn’t resist having Wembanyama face off against Luka Doncic in his first ever game in the League. It’ll definitely delight the NBA’s international fans. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Mavericks’ first home game comes just a couple days later against former Mavs fans favorite Dorian Finney-Smith and the Brooklyn Nets. The game is on a Friday, so fans should be able to get out early and make the American Airlines Center rowdy as usual.

The first ever In-Season Tournament kicks off on Nov. 3. Dallas will travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets. The tournament games will take place every Tuesday and Friday. You can read more about their group and schedule here.

Dallas plays on Christmas Day again, as they probably will as long as Doncic is on the team. They’ll be facing off against the Phoenix Suns, a team they’ve developed a bit of a short term rivalry with in recent years. Unfortunately for Mavericks fans in the Central and Eastern time zones, the tip off is 10:30 p.m. EST/9:30 p.m. CST. Have your coffee handy.

The Mavericks end up with 28 national TV games. 19 of those will be on ESPN/ABC or TNT, while the remainder will be on NBA TV.