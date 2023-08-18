World Cup 2023: Slovenia and Luka Dončić to meet Japan as a final preparation

Luka Dončić and the Slovenian national team have played Team USA, Montenegro, Greece and Spain as part of their preparation for the FIBA World Cup 2023. Saturday they face Japan in Tokyo in their last prep game.

Japan, August 19th, in Tokyo, Japan, 8.00 am (Europe), 1.00 am CT

A couple of days ago, the team arrived in Tokyo, where they will play Japan and get a lot of needed practice in. Luka Dončić is expected to play in this last real test before the first group stage of the World Cup begins.

Slovenia’s first game will be against Venezuela the following Saturday, 25th August, at 13.30 (Europe), 7.30 am CT.

#mojtim opravil drugi dan treningov v Tokiu, kjer se pripravlja na zadnjo pripravljalno tekmo, ki bo proti Japoncem že čez dva dni @TelemachSi | @SloveniaInfo pic.twitter.com/cBEV3sJ6kO — Košarkarska zveza SIovenije (@kzs_si) August 17, 2023

Earlier this week, the final 12 was selected, and head coach Aleksander Sekulić went with American Mike Tobey as big man over American Jordan Morgan (as there can only be one foreign born player on the team), and the team also had to say goodbye to Aljaž Kunc.

Selektor Aleksander Sekulić je izbral končno dvanajsterico, ki bo jutri odpotovala na svetovno prvenstvo na Japonsko. Kot zadnja sta odpadla novinec v reprezentanci Aljaž Kunc in Američan Jordan Morgan.#mojtim pic.twitter.com/S0s7zj3KkY — Košarkarska zveza SIovenije (@kzs_si) August 14, 2023

The first group stage for the World Cup starts August 25th with Slovenia playing in Group F in Okinawa, Japan, and face Cape Verde, Georgia, and Venezuela.

If Slovenia advances to the Second Round, it will meet the best two teams from Group E, consisting of Germany, Finland, Australia, and one of the host nations, Japan.