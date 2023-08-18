Mavericks promote Matt Riccardi to assistant general manager

The Dallas Mavericks are promoting Matt Riccardi to assistant general manager, according to The Athletic’s NBA insider Shams Charania.

Riccardi joined Dallas in August of last year, after spending the previous 13 years with the Brooklyn Nets. Before he joined Dallas, Riccardi was the Nets’ director of scouting. Once he transitioned to the Mavericks, Riccardi’s most recent title was senior director of pro personnel.

It’s always good to see new voices in the Mavericks front office, and especially welcome to see those voices get rewarded after good results. In Riccardi’s first full offseason in Dallas, the Mavericks just capped off a splendid summer, where they used the draft successfully to acquire two talented first round picks in Dereck Lively and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, then in free agency acquired Grant Williams, Seth Curry, Dante Exum, and Derrick Jones Jr., while re-signing Kyrie Irving.

This move further proves the Mavericks are finally moving forward as an organization, a trend shown through the changes to what had been a static roster in Dallas for the last five to six years.

The Mavericks rarely discuss front office movement, so this change will likely go unconfirmed officially, but it’s obviously important for the organization. Since longtime general manager Donnie Nelson left the Mavericks in 2021, the Dallas front office has been almost completely revamped with the hiring of Nico Harrison, Andrew Baker, Riccardi, and former Jazz general manger Dennis Lindsey. Not to mention more responsibility for Michael Finley, who has worked in the Mavericks front office for years. If the Mavericks can keep stacking quality moves on top of one another, this won’t be the last promotion we hear about.