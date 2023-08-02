Texas Legends announce new general manager and head coach

The Dallas Mavericks have made some front office and coaching moves over the offseason, and it’s extended down to their G League affiliate in Frisco. The Texas Legends recently announced a new GM and new head coach.

Jordan Sears will take over as the Legends’ seventh head coach in franchise history. Sears has been Head Video Coordinator with the Mavericks for the last two seasons. Prior to joining the Mavericks, he was a video intern and assistant video coordinator for the Milwaukee Bucks, including their championship team in 2021.

A native of Plainfield, New Jersey, Sears played basketball for Division III Wesleyan University, where he won the 2018 NESCAC defensive player of the year. Before joining the Bucks, he was a graduate assistant at St. John’s University.

“I’m thrilled to get to Frisco to help develop our players, staff, and franchise,” said Sears. “I’ve heard about the unique experience, the incredible fanbase, and the community focus of the Legends. This is a great opportunity for me both personally and professionally to come into such a high-energy, supportive atmosphere with a team that’s focused on working hard and having fun doing it.”

Terry Sullivan will take on the duties of GM for the Legends. Sullivan has been with the Mavericks for 13 years, and recently completed his first season as Director of Player Personnel, a position he’ll continue to hold in addition to his duties with the Legends.

Sullivan, a Dallas native, graduated from Providence College, where he served as men’s basketball video assistant. He then moved on to an assistant coaching gig with Catholic University before joining the Los Angeles Clippers as a video intern.

He returned to the Mavericks in 2010 as a video scout, serving in that role until 2015. Sullivan was then promoted to Director of Internal Analytics, a role in which he oversaw the team’s player development interns. In 2019, he was promoted to Director of Basketball Administration.

“Our goal is to develop players, coaches and staff in Frisco that can ultimately contribute to the success of the Mavericks,” said Sullivan. “We want to put a competitive, entertaining product on the court for our fans while continuing the Legends’ longstanding close ties with the Mavericks. I’m grateful to Nico Harrison for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”