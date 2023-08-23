Which Dallas Mavericks players will you be watching in the FIBA World Cup?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The FIBA World Cup kicks off Friday with Group play games starting at 3 am local time. Four different Maverick players are in the tournament on three teams. So our question is, who are you planning on watching?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/SO64VM/">Please take our survey</a>

Luka Doncic feels like a given and Dallas local fans are lucky enough to get start times that aren’t too early. After all, who doesn’t love 6:30 am basketball? Dwight Powell and Canada have a more mixed back of start times, but that team boasts impressive talent worth getting up for. The Australian national team has two Mavericks in Josh Green and Dante Exum (along with almost-Maverick Matisse Thybulle). Then there’s the United States team. They have Jalen Brunson and a host of other stars you’re familiar with.

I’m really excited for this tournament! We’ll have more on the results Friday afternoon after the games have started.