How to watch the Dallas Mavericks playing the FIBA World Cup

The FIBA World Cup kicks off Friday, and several players from the Dallas Mavericks are donning their home nations’ jerseys. The start of the NBA season is still a couple months away, so this is Mavs fans’ chance to watch their favorite players lace up their sneakers in the dog days of summer.

Luka Doncic, Josh Green, Dwight Powell, and new Maverick Dante Exum will all be vying to bring a World Cup championship to Dallas. Here’s how to watch them all in group play:

Slovenia

Doncic and the Slovenian national team have an easy draw in the group stage. Unless something weird happens, they’ll almost certainly advance to the knockout stage. Venezuela, Georgia, and Cape Verde aren’t exactly basketball powerhouses. This is Cape Verde’s first ever World Cup bid, and Georgia is ranked 32nd overall in FIBA’s rankings. The Venezuelans, however, ranked 17th, could give Doncic and the Slovenians some trouble.

Slovenia vs. Venezuela: Saturday August 26th, 6:30 a.m. CST

Slovenia vs. Georgia: Monday August 28th, 6:30 a.m. CST

Slovenia vs. Cape Verde: Wednesday August 30th, 6:30 a.m. CST

Canada

Dwight Powell and the Canadian national team don’t have such an easy draw. Lebanon is ranked 43rd in the world, but Latvia is 29th and France is fourth overall. The Canadians shouldn’t be counted out for winning this group, however. They’re ranked 15th overall, and while they’re missing new NBA champion Jamal Murray, they’ve got Dillon Brooks, Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and RJ Barrett. France will definitely have their hands full.

Canada vs. France: Friday August 25th, 8:30 a.m. CST

Canada vs. Lebanon: Sunday August 27th, 4:45 a.m. CST

Canada vs. Latvia: Tuesday August 29th, 8:30 a.m. CST

Australia

Green and Exum are part of a Australian national team that’s the favorite in their group. The Boomers are ranked third in the world, behind Spain and the U.S. They should have no problem dispatching Finland and Japan, but they’ll have to be on their game to win against Germany.

Australia vs. Finland: Friday August 25th, 3:00 a.m. CST

Australia vs. Germany: Sunday August 27th, 3:30 a.m. CST

Australia vs. Japan: Tuesday August 29th, 6: 10 a.m. CST