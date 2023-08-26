Luka Doncic signs extension with Jordan Brand

Luka Doncic has signed a contract extension with Jordan Brand, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Stein reports the extension keeps Doncic with Jordan Brand through 2029.

Doncic originally signed with Jordan Brand in 2019, after he used his entire rookie year to try different shoes from different brands. Since he’s signed with Jordan, he’s released two signature shoes, with the Luka 2 releasing in July.

Additional colorways of the Luka 2 will release later this year. Stein reports that as part of the extension, Doncic’s charity organization will have more prominence with the partnership as “a direct link to the player’s Luka Dončić Foundation that assures further distribution of Jordan Brand gear to children in need.”

On the basketball court, Doncic and his Slovenian national team start FIBA World Cup play Saturday against Venezuela in group play. Slovenia then plays Monday against Georgia and Wednesday against Cape Verde.