Let’s make some Dallas Mavericks predictions

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In terms of Dallas Mavericks news, it’s slim pickings outside of the JaVale McGee news and the ongoing World Cup. And while the latter element is pretty substantial, it’s not NBA specific if we’re honest.

Therefore I’ve decided to start projecting forward. It’s basically September, which means training camp in the latter part of the month, then all of a sudden there will be pre-season games and the regular season will kick off in October. So let’s make some predictions!

Take the poll below and we can talk about the results more later in the week once we get responses in.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/42ZOUZ/">Please take our survey</a>

The win total one is really tough for me, and it plays into the question about seeding too. The two questions about players are pretty straight forward, but maybe I am in a different place than the fanbase at large.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.