Mavericks announce 2023 preseason schedule

The Dallas Mavericks announced their 2023 preseason schedule Wednesday, with a four game slate that starts on Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dallas travels overseas for the first three games of the preseason, playing the first two games in Abu Dhabi against the Wolves, marking the second year in a row Abu Dhabi has hosted NBA preseason games. The second game is on Oct. 7.

Before returning to Dallas, the Mavericks then go back to Luka Doncic’s stomping grounds, playing a preseason game in Spain against Doncic’s former team Real Madrid on Oct. 10. After a nice break to recover from the international travel, the Mavericks then close out the preseason on Oct. 20 in Dallas against the Detroit Pistons.

Every preseason game will be available to watch, with the first two streamed on Mavs.com, while the final two games will be on Bally Sports Southwest. The regular season starts Oct. 25 against the San Antonio Spurs.