World Cup 2023: Luka Dončić and Slovenia look for redemption in their second game against Greece

Luka Dončić and the Slovenian national team are playing Team USA, Montenegro, Greece, Spain and Japan as part of their preparation for the FIBA World Cup 2023.

Greece, August 4th, in Athens, Greece, 18.00 local, 11:00 am CST

After being ahead most of the game in their first matchup Wednesday, Slovenia fell to a Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Greek team 98-91. Friday, Luka Dončić and Slovenia will have a shot at redemption in this second matchup in three days. Despite the loss, Luka put on a show for his home country crowd with some exceptional passing and this already iconic stare down moment:

Giannis Antetokounmpo will still most likely not play due to a knee injury, as he has been reported doubtful for the actual World Cup tournament starting 25. August.

How to watch: FIBA Courtside app.

#mojtim je že v Grčiji, kjer se bo jutri ob 18. uri po našem času že drugič v dveh dneh pomeril z Grki ☝

Tekmo si boste lahko v prenosu ogledali na Sportklub Slovenija #winforslovenia I @TelemachSi pic.twitter.com/08c3nBz6HJ — Košarkarska zveza SIovenije (@kzs_si) August 3, 2023

Montenegro, August 8th, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, 6.00 pm local time, 11:00 am CT

Slovenia was initially scheduled to meet Croatia in a game that had been in the books for months. But only days before the game was supposed to take place, Croatia canceled. Montenegro, another Balkan nation and World Cup participant, was luckily able to step in and take over the slot.

Spain, August 11th, in Malaga, Spain, TBA

The team will travel to Spain and play two games here. The EuroBasket Champions 2022 will be a good test for the Slovenian team ahead of the World Cup.

USA, August 12th, in Malaga, Spain, TBA

Slovenia will face Team USA, one of the favorites to win it all. Another great test.

Japan, August 19th, in Tokyo, Japan, TBA

The last test will be against Japan after the long trip East.

The first group stage for the World Cup starts August 25th with Slovenia playing in Group F in Okinawa, Japan, and face Cape Verde, Georgia, and Venezuela.

If Slovenia advances to the Second Round, it will meet the best two teams from Group E, consisting of Germany, Finland, Australia, and one of the host nations, Japan.