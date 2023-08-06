Luka Doncic’s foundation assisting victims of Slovenia floods

The Dallas Mavericks’ superstar Luka Doncic, through his Luka Doncic Foundations, is assisting local authorities in Slovenia deal with flooding that Prime Minister Robert Golob called “catastrophic.” Golob called it Slovenia’s worst-ever natural disaster.

Floods decimated the country on Thursday and Friday, killing three people and damaging roads, bridges, and homes across the nation. Slovenia’s weather service reported a month’s worth of rain fell in less than a day.

Doncic’s foundation released this statement via Twitter/X:

“The Luka Doncic Foundation is heartbroken by the catastrophic flooding that continues to ravage neighborhoods, destroy homes, and claim lives in Slovenia. We are in touch with local authorities to support their relief efforts and will continue to respond to their needs as the situation unfolds.

We want to express our deepest gratitude to the firefighters and all the first responders on the ground, who are on the front lines risking their lives to help those most affected. Our heart is with all the people of Slovenia who lost their homes and lives in the floods. We are committed to helping in every way.”

In his short time in the league, Doncic has proven to be active in helping communities in need, whether in the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex, the state of Texas, or back in his home nation of Slovenia.

Doncic has spent time with Uvalde school shooting survivors, arranged Christmas parties for children’s hospitals in Dallas and in Slovenia, paid for the funerals of school shooting victims in Belgrade, and routinely gives out tickets and Jordan Brand clothing to underprivileged children. He’s truly carrying on a charitable legacy that Dirk Nowitzki started in Dallas.

Doncic’s foundation is living up to their mission statement through his charity work:

“The Luka Doncic Foundation’s purpose is to improve the health and well-being of children through play. LDF believes all children deserve the benefits of play and that by giving them that, we can unleash their true potential – socially, creatively, cognitively, emotionally and physically. LDF provides play therapy, play access, play environments and play challenges.”