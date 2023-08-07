World Cup 2023: Luka Dončić and Slovenia to meet Montenegro in the midst of adversity

This third preparation game in Slovenia against Montenegro will be scarred and affected by the aftermath of the severe flooding, which hit Slovenia last week. But not only that, the team is plagued by injuries, leaving it very thin on the wing and center positions after Vlatko Čančar (Denver Nuggets) had to leave the prep game against Greece Friday with an ACL tear.

“I was very much looking forward to my first appearance at the World Cup, but fate unfortunately got in the way of my plans,” Čančar said Sunday.

Vlatko Čančar, slovenski reprezentant:

''Svojega prvega nastopa na svetovnem prvenstvu sem se izjemno veselil, a mi je usoda na žalost prekrižala načrte. "

Celotna izjava: ⬇️ https://t.co/uLMrUBOCcu pic.twitter.com/RRxjX2a0eV — Košarkarska zveza SIovenije (@kzs_si) August 6, 2023

This injury, however, is just the latest one to hit Slovenia. Luka Doncic had to exit the same game in the third quarter, limping off the court. Luckily, he did not sustain a serious injury and remained out as a precaution, and looks to lead the team against Montenegro as of now. Before that - in June - Edo Muric, who was the captain of the team, vibes guy and leader, tore his ACL as well, forcing him to miss the World Cup.

Montenegro, August 8th, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, 6.00 pm local time, 11:00 am CST

With almost no big men left, the hope is that Mike Tobey joins the team as expected this week and is able to cover for the missing pieces. It’s a tall order for the American big man, (who’s a naturalized Slovenian) however, but his chemistry with Luka Doncic has always been good, leaving some hope for the team as they head to Spain after meeting Montenegro.

How to watch: FIBA Courtside app.

Spain, August 11th, in Malaga, Spain, TBA

The team will travel to Spain and play two games here. The EuroBasket Champions 2022 will be a good test for the Slovenian team ahead of the World Cup.

USA, August 12th, in Malaga, Spain, TBA

Slovenia will face Team USA, one of the favorites to win it all. Another great test.

Japan, August 19th, in Tokyo, Japan, TBA

The last test will be against Japan after the long trip East.

Luka Dončić and the Slovenian national team are playing Team USA, Montenegro, Greece, Spain and Japan as part of their preparation for the FIBA World Cup 2023.

The first group stage for the World Cup starts August 25th with Slovenia playing in Group F in Okinawa, Japan, and face Cape Verde, Georgia, and Venezuela.

If Slovenia advances to the Second Round, it will meet the best two teams from Group E, consisting of Germany, Finland, Australia, and one of the host nations, Japan.