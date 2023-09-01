How does JaVale McGee signing with the Kings effect the Mavericks cap sheet?

The Mavericks have officially waived and stretched McGee.
I can confirm that Dallas did elect to stretch the cap hit for JaVale McGee when they waived him.— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 31, 2023
When McGee clears waivers later today (he's not expected to be claimed), the Mavericks will have $2,348,324 in dead money on their books through the 2027-28 season.
The dead cap for his 2023-24 and 2024-25 salary ($11,741,621) will be equally spread out over the next 5 seasons. That amounts to exactly $2,348,324 per season.
It has been reported that McGee is signing with the Sacramento Kings.
Free agent center JaVale McGee will sign with the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/yxI1wj9xFH— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 31, 2023
We can reasonably assume that McGee’s 2023-24 contract will be for the 10+ year minimum of $3,196,424. You might wonder, does this offset any of McGee’s original 2023-24 salary of $5,734,280 million? And how does that even work?
According to Larry Coon’s CBAFAQ, here are some rules that apply.
- Even though his cap hit is stretched for 5 seasons, it can only be offset during the seasons that were originally under contract. Therefore only 2023-24 and the 2024-25 dead cap can be offset.
- The way to calculate how much the Maverick’s cap hit can be reduced is a formula. [McGee’s new salary MINUS the current season’s minimum for a 1-year player] DIVIDED by 2.
Since McGee is a 15-year veteran he gets the highest minimum salary $3,196,424. A 1-year veteran for the 2023-24 season earns $1,801,756. The difference is $1,394,668. Divided by two equals $697,334.
If McGee really does get paid the entire 10+ year vet-minimum, the cap hit for JaVale McGee on the Maverick’s 2023-24 cap sheet goes down from $2,348,324 to $1,650,990.
More importantly, when you apply the same formula for the 2024-25 season, the Mavericks save slightly more with the increasing minimums. I’m predicting the salary cap will go up the max 10% again, therefore I increased the 10+ year vet minimum and the 1-year vet minimum by 10% to do the calculation. It results in McGee’s cap hit on the Maverick’s 2024-25 cap sheet going from $2,348,324 to $1,581,257.
The cap hit for McGee on the Dallas cap sheets for 2025-26, 2026-27, and 2027-28 would remain exactly $2,348,324
The resulting cap sheet for the next 4 seasons would look like this IF McGee is paid a full 10+ year vet minimum both this season and next.
