How does JaVale McGee signing with the Kings effect the Mavericks cap sheet?

The Mavericks have officially waived and stretched McGee.

When McGee clears waivers later today (he's not expected to be claimed), the Mavericks will have $2,348,324 in dead money on their books through the 2027-28 season. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 31, 2023

The dead cap for his 2023-24 and 2024-25 salary ($11,741,621) will be equally spread out over the next 5 seasons. That amounts to exactly $2,348,324 per season.

It has been reported that McGee is signing with the Sacramento Kings.

Free agent center JaVale McGee will sign with the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/yxI1wj9xFH — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 31, 2023

We can reasonably assume that McGee’s 2023-24 contract will be for the 10+ year minimum of $3,196,424. You might wonder, does this offset any of McGee’s original 2023-24 salary of $5,734,280 million? And how does that even work?

According to Larry Coon’s CBAFAQ, here are some rules that apply.

Even though his cap hit is stretched for 5 seasons, it can only be offset during the seasons that were originally under contract. Therefore only 2023-24 and the 2024-25 dead cap can be offset.

The way to calculate how much the Maverick’s cap hit can be reduced is a formula. [McGee’s new salary MINUS the current season’s minimum for a 1-year player] DIVIDED by 2.

Since McGee is a 15-year veteran he gets the highest minimum salary $3,196,424. A 1-year veteran for the 2023-24 season earns $1,801,756. The difference is $1,394,668. Divided by two equals $697,334.

If McGee really does get paid the entire 10+ year vet-minimum, the cap hit for JaVale McGee on the Maverick’s 2023-24 cap sheet goes down from $2,348,324 to $1,650,990.

More importantly, when you apply the same formula for the 2024-25 season, the Mavericks save slightly more with the increasing minimums. I’m predicting the salary cap will go up the max 10% again, therefore I increased the 10+ year vet minimum and the 1-year vet minimum by 10% to do the calculation. It results in McGee’s cap hit on the Maverick’s 2024-25 cap sheet going from $2,348,324 to $1,581,257.

The cap hit for McGee on the Dallas cap sheets for 2025-26, 2026-27, and 2027-28 would remain exactly $2,348,324

