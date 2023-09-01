 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How does JaVale McGee signing with the Kings effect the Mavericks cap sheet?

Believe it or not, McGee signing elsewhere does affect the Dallas cap sheet!

By CBAMavs
/ new
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers Aaron Josefczyk-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavericks have officially waived and stretched McGee.

The dead cap for his 2023-24 and 2024-25 salary ($11,741,621) will be equally spread out over the next 5 seasons. That amounts to exactly $2,348,324 per season.

It has been reported that McGee is signing with the Sacramento Kings.

We can reasonably assume that McGee’s 2023-24 contract will be for the 10+ year minimum of $3,196,424. You might wonder, does this offset any of McGee’s original 2023-24 salary of $5,734,280 million? And how does that even work?

According to Larry Coon’s CBAFAQ, here are some rules that apply.

  • Even though his cap hit is stretched for 5 seasons, it can only be offset during the seasons that were originally under contract. Therefore only 2023-24 and the 2024-25 dead cap can be offset.
  • The way to calculate how much the Maverick’s cap hit can be reduced is a formula. [McGee’s new salary MINUS the current season’s minimum for a 1-year player] DIVIDED by 2.

Since McGee is a 15-year veteran he gets the highest minimum salary $3,196,424. A 1-year veteran for the 2023-24 season earns $1,801,756. The difference is $1,394,668. Divided by two equals $697,334.

If McGee really does get paid the entire 10+ year vet-minimum, the cap hit for JaVale McGee on the Maverick’s 2023-24 cap sheet goes down from $2,348,324 to $1,650,990.

More importantly, when you apply the same formula for the 2024-25 season, the Mavericks save slightly more with the increasing minimums. I’m predicting the salary cap will go up the max 10% again, therefore I increased the 10+ year vet minimum and the 1-year vet minimum by 10% to do the calculation. It results in McGee’s cap hit on the Maverick’s 2024-25 cap sheet going from $2,348,324 to $1,581,257.

The cap hit for McGee on the Dallas cap sheets for 2025-26, 2026-27, and 2027-28 would remain exactly $2,348,324

The resulting cap sheet for the next 4 seasons would look like this IF McGee is paid a full 10+ year vet minimum both this season and next.

More From Mavs Moneyball

Loading comments...