The Dallas Mavericks 2023-24 season is almost here

For Dallas Mavericks fans, the waiting is almost over. Very soon, as soon as next week, the Dallas Mavericks kick off the 2023-24 season with training camp. That’s followed shortly by Media Day (likely on September 30th), then the start of a multi-week overseas pre-season trip involving three games. Then, just like that, the regular season starts on October 25th against the San Antonio Spurs.

It’s hard to want to do this sometimes if I’m honest. By “this” I mean the running of a website and podcast. I joined the site 11 years ago and have been in charge since March of 2020. It’s particularly hard to simply get going again, making things on a schedule and managing a staff of nearly 20 people. Some of us are lightly compensated, others work for free and contribute at their leisure. I share this not to complain about that situation, but to indicate that covering the Mavericks in the way that we do is a labor of love more than anything else. We really do love the Mavericks.

We wound down hard after the 2023 NBA Draft and Summer League. It was difficult to cover the various international friendly matches and the World Cup due to the time difference (big shout out to Mette Robinson for her work) and we made the strategic decision to rest some before the big season. 82 regular season games, an All-Star break, the NBA trade deadline, and hopefully a long playoff run is a bit daunting to consider when you’re looking at it from this far away.

But I think and hope our Mavs Moneyball staff is ready for the challenge again. This week we’ll start revving up slowly, first with a weekday release of player previews. With a lot of new faces, I’m looking forward to seeing what our staff thinks about these players and what their individual range of outcomes could be. With training camp starting next, we will have the occasional reported pieces along with a variety of opinion columns to round out the coverage. When October rolls around, that’s when the content machine will really amp up for us, and expect a lot of pieces analyzing these Mavericks players, coaches, front office, lineups, the betting market, and anything else we can come up with. Pre-season games might be a tad harder to cover, given that all of us have day jobs and three of the four contests are played around lunchtime in the American Central time zone.

The process, for me at least, is energizing. It’s been a long off-season, even with the draft, Vegas Summer League, and the World Cup. Talking and writing about basketball becomes a bit of a perpetual motion machine for how I think, where one thing begets another. What elements are you looking forward to in the pre-season and regular season? Is there anything specific you’d like to see us cover? Please let me know in the comments. We’re looking forward to being back with regularity and we’re glad you’re here with us.