Mavericks bring back Markieff Morris

Veteran forward Markieff Morris is re-signing with the Dallas Mavericks on a partially guaranteed 1-year, $3.2 million deal, according to HoopsHype reporter Michael Scotto.

This news was first reported when the Mavericks waived JaVale McGee at the end of August. Morris is taking the final roster spot freed up by McGee’s departure.

Scotto confirmed that only $200,000 of Morris’ contract is guaranteed.

Morris first joined Dallas from Brooklyn as part of the Kyrie Irving trade. He only played eight games with the Mavericks last season, averaging 8.8 minutes and 4.5 points per game. While it wouldn’t be difficult to argue that keeping this roster spot open for potential moves as the season progresses would be a better use, Morris’ partially guaranteed deal allows the Mavericks to easily pivot if something comes along near the trade deadline or during buyout season.

For now, Morris will be a veteran voice in the locker room, as the Mavericks front court depth is crowded with newly acquired Grant Williams, Derrick Jones Jr., Richuan Holmes, Dereck Lively, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper joining Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber.