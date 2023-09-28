Podcast: Jason Kidd on the rookies, Casey Smith news, and some player previews

With Dallas Mavericks training camp starting, Josh and I finally have a reason to talk about actual basketball. It was great to talk about more than mere scraps of news and we did so for almost an hour Tuesday night.

We start with a conversation about Jason Kidd’s recent Marc Stein radio interview on 97.1 The Freak where he had a lot to say about the rookie Mavericks and starting line ups. It’s entirely likely we’re reading too much into what Kidd had to say, but that’s the fun of preseason.

Then we pivot to the more annoying news about former head trainer Casey Smith. There’s a lot we could read into the situation but at the end, we elect to move on from the subject because it’s not about the basketball ahead of us.

After a short break, we start our series of player previews. In some order we discuss Markieff Morris, Dereck Lively II, Olivier Maxence Prosper, Jaden Hardy, and Maxi Kleber. All those previews are right here.

