Texas Legends release 2023-24 schedule

The complete 50-game schedule for the Texas Legends’ upcoming 13th season has been released. The Legends begin their home schedule with a back-to-back against the Oklahoma City Blue under first-year head coach Jordan Sears. Fans will be able to stream all 50 games live on the Urban Edge Network app thanks to the inclusion of a historic broadcasting collaboration between the two companies.

A preseason exhibition game that will be revealed later and will kick off UEN’s broadcasts. The Legends and UEN will work together to build audiences and integrate UEN into the Legends Family while collaborating on in-arena marketing to boost tune-in opportunities and drive app downloads. Based on the fans' interests, UEN has developed technology to customize the Legends fan experience, though we may have to wait until games start to see what this means. Their particular creative approaches and distinctive media consumption environments assist firms in comprehending and connecting with a variety of audiences. The Urban Edge Network is available for Google Play and the Apple store.

“We are looking forward to another year of putting smiles on faces, creating lifelong memories, and using our platform to spotlight the true legends in our community,” said Legends President Malcolm Farmer. “It’s an honor to have that all showcased on UEN, and we’re thrilled to have an easy-access solution for fans to catch all 50 games.”

After dominating the G League in attendance the previous season, The Legends will open and close the campaign at home. The Legends are creating a timetable for you if you have a hectic workweek like the rest of us here at Mavs Moneyball do. The Legends’ home schedule features a franchise-high 19 weekend games: 5 on Friday, 12 on Saturday, and 2 on Sunday. The Texas Legends full schedule can be found here.