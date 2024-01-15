Mavericks vs Pelicans Preview: Dallas needs to play hard against New Orleans

The Dallas Mavericks (23-17) meet the midway point in the NBA season with a Martin Luther King Jr. Day game against the New Orleans Pelicans (24-16). The two teams played one another on Saturday, where the Pelicans thoroughly embarrassed the Mavericks. The Pelicans opted to rest numerous players as a result of that game being on the second night of a rough back-to-back of travel. Dallas looked shelled shocked to be playing against a team that wanted to win. Here’s the main things to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans WHAT : The last game of a long home stand for the Mavericks

: The last game of a long home stand for the Mavericks WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas WHEN: 1:30 pm CST

1:30 pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

The injury report still sucks for the Mavericks. As of this writing, the only positive news is Dereck Lively is questionable. Luka Doncic and Derrick Jones Jr. are doubtful, which means they aren’t playing. Dante Exum is out for the game. On the Pelicans side of the report, they have a lot of players listed but the ones who matter: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Trey Murphy III are all listed as probable as of this writing.

Not sure how the Mavericks can compete in this game if they were unable to hold off a depleted Pelicans team on Saturday. The Pelicans are one of the teams where the size of Dallas really hurts the Mavericks. Of course, a hot shooting performance could pull the Mavericks past New Orleans, but this might end up a very frustrating team.

Thanks for hanging out, we haven’t had much past game coverage lately. The longer game preview is a fun read as Matt is pretty irritated at Jason Kidd. We’ll see what else we gin up in the post-game, though you can expect a recap and stats post. Go Mavs.