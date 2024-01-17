Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at the Los Angeles Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks (24-17, 11-8 away) travel to the City of Angels to take on the Los Angeles Lakers (20-21, 14-7 home) in a primetime national TV matchup. The running theme of close games, huge comebacks, and wacky finishes dance all around this game. No lead is safe for either team if recent history is any indication. We take a quick scan for betting value ahead of tonight’s contest.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: 7:30 PM CST | January 17, 2024

Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Outcome Odds

Spread: Lakers -3.5 (-110)

O/U 241

Mavs ML: +136

Odds up to date as of 3:15 AM CST from DraftKings

Player Props

Luka Doncic over 8.5 assists (-140)

Anthony Davis over 40.5 P+R (-120)

Luka Doncic is listed as a game-time decision. The Dallas superstar has been sidelined recently with an ankle sprain. This is exactly the sort of nationally televised game you would expect might be circled as a return date for #77. While you could understandably take the 33.5 points line, I would suggest the recent hot shooting around Doncic and the attention he will draw from the Lakers suggests taking Doncic over 8.5 assists in this one.

Dereck Lively II is a rookie sensation but the Mavericks will likely have trouble holding down Anthony Davis. Take AD to break 40.5 points plus rebounds.

Play of the Day

Same Game Parlay (found on Mixed tab)

DAL Mavericks Moneyline | Over 33.5 Luka Doncic Points | Over 8.5 Luka Doncic Assists +435

The Lakers are an inconsistent mess this season. The mojo they procured from last season’s batch of trades has fizzled and it is fair to expect this close game could go the way of Dallas down the stretch. Add that straight-up Dallas win with very Luka-like outputs on points and assists and you have the recipe for a fun +435 same game parlay. Bet responsibly. Go Mavs!