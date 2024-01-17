Mavericks vs Lakers Preview: Dallas hits the road for the first time in a while

The Dallas Mavericks (24-17) head on the road for the first time in a long time to play the Los Angeles Lakers (20-21). The game is a nationally televised broadcast on ABC and starts at 7:30 pm CST. ESPN is all over the game, writing a story that’s been published 10000 times already about Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, if you want to get annoyed before the game. The Mavericks won five of their seven home games during their most recent stand and are coming off an awesome win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers rebounded with a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder following losses to the Jazz and Suns. Let’s get to the other important stuff!

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers WHAT : Dallas tries to get their 25th win ever on the road against the Lakers

: Dallas tries to get their 25th win ever on the road against the Lakers WHERE: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California WHEN: 7:30 pm CST

7:30 pm CST HOW: ABC! A nationally televised game

On the injury front, Luka Doncic and Derrick Jones Jr. are available, which is huge for Dallas against a Los Angeles team on the ropes to one degree or another. Josh Green and Dante Exum are out, which is something to keep an eye on, given how key Exum was in the last win. As far as the Lakers go, Anthony Davis is probable and LeBron Davis is perpetually questionable. Both are playing. Cam Reddish is out, which is a potential Lakers problem in that he’s a useful big body against Luka. Gabe Vincent is still out as well.

This is a key game for both teams. Dallas played a strong seven-game home stand, but the fact is we just don’t know a ton about what this team is capable of. They’ve done great things, they’ve also disappointed the hell out of us.

If you want to read more about this game, we have the regular, longer game preview which was posted overnight. There’s also the gambling post as well, but this close to game time it may not matter to you.

Thanks for hanging out. We’ll be covering the game in a more thorough way than we have in recent contests. Keep checking back after the game. Go Mavs.