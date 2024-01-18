Stats Rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks loss to the Los Angeles Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night, losing 127-110. The first half of the game was messy, but stayed close. In the third quarter, the Lakers blew the game open, pushing out to a 20 point lead at one point. They put up 42 points in the quarter. The fourth quarter was more of the same, and the benches were emptied with more than four minutes remaining in the blowout.

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 33 points. He also posted a triple-double, adding 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Dereck Lively II scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Other players on the Mavericks were also present. D’Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 29 points. Anthony Davis scored 28, and LeBron James added 25. The two combined for 17 assists.

Here are three stats that explain the game:

16: The amount the Lakers outscored the Mavericks in the paint

Stop me if you’ve heard this before—the Mavericks got killed in the paint. Most nights they offer no resistance in the lane, and tonight was no exception. Dallas barely defended the paint, despite the presence of big man Lively. They were outscored 62-46. The Mavericks got twisted around and put in the blender often, leading to easy back door baskets for the Lakers. Sometimes there was no need for a play or fancy cross over. The Lakers would simply drive past Dallas defenders and find the rim wide open. The paint defense is something the Mavericks’ brain trust has figure out.

27.5: The Mavericks’ 3-point percentage

The Mavericks ended the night shooting 27.5 percent from deep. At one point in the third quarter, they were at 19 percent. It was truly an awful shooting night for everyone. Doncic went 2-for-9. Tim Hardaway Jr. went 0-for-7. Irving went 1-for-5. Jaden Hardy went 1-for-5. The list goes on. Only Derrick Jones Jr. shot well, hitting the two 3-pointers he attempted. And they refused to drive to the basket to offset the poor shooting, settling over and over again.

25: The Lakers’ advantage in fast break points

The Lakers ran the Mavericks off the court, outscoring them 32-7 on fast breaks. Dallas looked lethargic and apathetic most of the night. The Lakers struggle to produce points, so one of the ways to lose to them is to gift them easy baskets off turnovers or simply losing track of guys on breaks. The Mavericks did both tonight, and did it often.