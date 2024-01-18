Dallas Mavericks game vs. Golden State Warriors postponed after Dejan Milojevic’s death

The Dallas Mavericks were scheduled to play the Golden State Warriors on Friday, but that game has been postponed due to the tragic passing of Dejan Milojevic. The Warriors game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday was also postponed. The NBA has announced the Mavericks vs. Warriors game will be made up at a date to be determined later.

Milojević, 46, died Wednesday in Salt Lake City after being hospitalized the night before when he suffered a heart attack during a team dinner.

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic honored Milojević with a post on Twitter/X, writing “Rest in peace, Deki.”

Milojevic entered his third season with the Warriors, playing a role on the staff in the team’s 2022 championship. A three-time MVP in the Adriatic league, he coached in Serbia, working with Nikola Jokic when the Nuggets superstar was still young and developing. Milojević is survived by his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa.

The Mavericks are set to play the Boston Celtics on Monday, January 22nd, in Dallas.