Luka Doncic leads Western Conference guards in NBA All-Star Voting

The NBA has released another round of All-Star voting progress, and Luka Doncic leads guards in the Western Conference with 3,205,375 votes. He is ahead of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry by about 600,000 votes, and nearly a million votes ahead of third, Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Fellow Mavericks starting guard Kyrie Irving currently sits in fifth place in the West at 736,670 votes.

While he’s the clear front runner in the backcourt he still trails the frontcourt trio of LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant. Doncic is also seventh in voting across the entire league behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Jayson Tatum in the Eastern Conference. This is purely fan votes, which accounts for 50% of the results that decide All-Star starters. Fan voting closes on Saturday, January 20.

Assuming these results hold in the final hours Doncic will make his fifth straight appearance and fourth as a starter in the All-Star game, which takes place on February 18 in Indianapolis. It is staggering that Luka, in his sixth season, will take sole possession of second in Mavericks history for All-Star appearances, passing Rolando Blackman and only trailing Dirk Nowitzki.

The league has attempted various formats lately, but this season will return to a traditional format. Twelve players from each conference will be selected, and teams will be built staying within their conference, doing away with captains selecting rosters across lines or any differing scoring system. Doncic will once again represent the Mavericks on the league stage.