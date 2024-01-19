Luka Doncic moves into a tie with Lebron James for third-most 30-point triple-doubles in NBA history

With his 33-point, 13-rebound, and 10-assist performance Wednesday in Los Angeles, Luka Doncic recorded his 37th career triple-double with at least 30 points, which is tied with Lebron James for third-most in NBA history:

The 30-point threshold is completely arbitrary (for what it’s worth, so is the concept of a triple-double), but it is a good measuring stick for elite-level scoring. The players on this list not only achieved the coveted double-digit rebound and assist plateau but scored at a historic level simultaneously. The 30-point triple-double is a certificate of greatness, and Doncic being near the top of this list shows how great he has been.

It’s not a surprise that Doncic is cementing himself on lists that include Hall-of-Famers, as Doncic already has a case for the Hall-of-Fame himself. But what does sound an alarm is the speed at which he accrues these accolades. He now has 37 of these games, in just 365 games played in his career. That is a rate just north of 10 percent, which is unheard of. Here are the top 10 guys on the list with their actual numbers, and how many they could have gotten had they produced these outings at the rate Doncic has:

Oscar Robertson - 106 (105) Russell Westbrook - 48 (115) Lebron James - 37 (148) Luka Doncic - 37 (37) James Harden - 35 (105) Nikola Jokic - 27 (65) Wilt Chamberlain - 21 (106) Magic Johnson - 17 (92) Larry Bird - 17 (91) Michael Jordan -16 (109)

Now here is the list with the amount of games they’ve played and the rate at which they’ve gotten a 30-point triple-double:

Oscar Robertson - 1,040 (10.19%) Russell Westbrook - 1,134 (4.23%) Lebron James - 1,459 (2.54%) Luka Doncic - 365 (10.14%) James Harden - 1,035 (3.38%) Nikola Jokic - 637 (4.24%) Wilt Chamberlain - 1,045 (2.01%) Magic Johnson - 906 (1.88%) Larry Bird - 897 (1.90%) Michael Jordan - 1,072 (1.49%)

Oscar Robertson is in a league of his own, generating a 30-point triple-double at a rate higher than Doncic’s for 1040 games, nearly triple what Doncic has played. Outside of him, no one has come close to recreating Doncic’s productivity. Doncic would need to play 690 more games (between eight and nine seasons) at this pace to take over the number one spot.

The caveat to this outrageous statistic is that he has played at least 272 fewer games than everyone else on this list, so regression to the mean can certainly occur. However, it is still absurd what he has been capable of nightly (or once every 10 nights) for the last six years. It can be easy to take for granted what he does because it’s done with such ease and regularity. Slowly but surely he has moved up lists and leaderboards and it is not until you take a step back and compare him directly to some of the all-time greats that you realize just how rare his talent is.