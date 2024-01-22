Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Boston Celtics at the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks (24-18, 13-9 home) host the Boston Celtics (33-10, 13-9 away) in the team’s first game in five days. The extra time off related to the cancellation of Friday’s game after the tragic passing of the Warriors' assistant coach Dejan Milojević cannot be overlooked when analyzing this contest. With Boston facing the back end of two in a row and the Mavs well rested, we scan for betting value in this affair.

Game Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: 7:30 PM CST | January 22, 2024

Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX

Outcome Odds

Spread: Celtics -3 (-115)

O/U 239.5

Mavs ML: +130

Odds up to date as of 12:15 AM CST from DraftKings

Player Props

With player props not yet available on DraftKings, be on the look for these over-prop targets - Tatum rebounds and Doncic assists. Anything at or under 8 and 10 respectively presents some value given this matchup. The Mavericks are vulnerable on the glass against Boston and Doncic should have plenty of assist chances to convert against a potentially fatigued opponent.

Play of the Day

Dallas Moneyline +130

We are fading Boston and embracing the upside of a Mavericks team with a massive rest advantage. If rust from the long layoff is not a factor for Dallas, expect the fresh legs to make the difference in the second half. It must also be noted that a familiar face on the opposing team and some recent podcast remarks may provide added fuel and potentially some late-game heroics. Could we see the third installment of Doncic Daggers to the Boston solar plexus?