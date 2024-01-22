Mavericks vs Celtics Preview: Dallas hosts Boston

The Dallas Mavericks (24-18) welcome the Boston Celtics (33-10) Monday evening. It’s the first game in several days for Dallas after a game against the Golden State Warriors was postponed. The game is on Bally Sports Southwest starting at 7:30 pm. The Celtics are playing their second game in two days, facing and defeating the Rockets on Sunday night. Let’s get to the key things to know before the game tips:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics WHAT : Dallas hopes to bounce back after a loss to the Lakers

: Dallas hopes to bounce back after a loss to the Lakers WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas WHEN: 7:30 pm CST

7:30 pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

On the injury report, things are finally looking better for the Dallas Mavericks. Dante Exum is still out but reports are trending positive. Seth Curry is out as well, but he’s been so cold as of late the Mavericks won’t miss him. Boston will be without Kristaps Porzingis who is doing some injury management with his right knee. Mavericks fans know about that.

This is another measuring stick game. There’s a longer preview here that has more information, but a win would go a long way to help with concerns from the fanbase that they’re more of a mirage than a solid basketball team. There are also some interesting bets to be had (though maybe not anymore, I’m writing this mid-afternoon).

All I want is a good basketball game. I wasn’t able to see the game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day against the Pelicans. That Laker game nearly gave me a brain bleed. Still, I am glad to be watching Maverick hoops.

Thanks for hanging out with us, we’ll be back after the game with the usual stories along with podcasts! I finally got the dang Apple Podcast feed fixed as well. Thank goodness. Everyone have fun. Go Mavs.