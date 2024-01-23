Mavericks announce 10 games airing on WFAA in March, April

The Dallas Mavericks, along with WFAA’s parent company TENGA, announced that 10 Mavericks games will be airing on WFAA across March and April, adding to the already scheduled “NBA on ABC” games, meaning 13 of the Mavericks remaining games to close the regular season can be watched free and over the air.

Mark Cuban originally announced the plan weeks ago, and Tuesday the team and WFAA released the day and dates for the 10 games. This is a big deal for local Mavericks fans in the DFW area, the drama over the local broadcasting situation continues. Adding 10 games that can be watched free over the air on an antenna, or on a TV provider most people already have, is a big, big win. And hey, we don’t have to use the crappy Bally Sports App as much. What a win!

Here are the games below, which actually covers a decent chunk of the Mavericks busy March schedule.