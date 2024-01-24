Mavericks Odds: How to bet tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns

The game against the Celtics sucked. They made life difficult for the Mavericks offense while stress testing their defense. That being said, there is no one I’d rather face tonight than the Phoenix Suns. I can’t speak for anyone else but, for me, they are the team I love to hate more than anyone else. Beating them in 7 was the best thing to happen to me as a fan since the 2011 run.

Some say the NBA has gotten soft. Players love to harken back to a time where players hated each other. They resent the current climate where players are friendly with each other. Well, tonight’s game should be a throw back. There is no love lost between these two teams and I personally can’t wait for tip-off.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: 7:30 PM CST | January 24, 2024

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas TX

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks + 2.5 (-110)

O/U 240

Mavs ML: +120

Odds up to date as of 3:15 AM CST from DraftKings

Player Props

Luka Doncic over 33.5 Points(-120)

Devin Booker over 27.5 Points(-110)

They hate each other. They’re going to trash talk to each other all night and stare daggers into each other’s souls after each made basket. If either player hits the under, it won’t be due to a lack of trying.

Play of the Day

Luka Doncic over 51.5 Pts/Rebs/Assts (-120)

Everyone remembers the video that made the rounds on twitter of Kyrie appearing to be frustrated as Luka dribbled the air out of the basketball and hoisted up a contested 3. Buddy, you ain’t seen nothing yet. If I’m Kyrie Irving I’d walk out barefoot and dare anyone to notice. It’s going to be the Luka Doncic show tonight ladies and gentlemen. Buckle up and enjoy the ride.