Mavericks vs Suns Preview: Phoenix comes to Dallas on a national TV game

The Dallas Mavericks (24-19) welcome the Phoenix Suns (25-18) on Wednesday night to the American Airlines Center. The game starts at 7:30 pm and is nationally televised on ABC. It’s also part of the NBA’s “Rivalry Week”. Dallas comes into the game losing two straight, having last won nine days ago on Martin Luther King Jr. Day against the Pelicans. The Suns are riding a long win streak, most recently taking down the Bulls two days ago on a Kevin Durant game winner. Let’s get to the key things:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns WHAT : Dallas needs a win, period

: Dallas needs a win, period WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas WHEN: 7:30 pm CST

7:30 pm CST HOW: ABC

The injury report is murky for the Mavericks at the moment. Dwight Powell is for sure missing the game with an eye injury. Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, and Seth Curry are all listed as questionable, which isn’t great considering that’s most of the guys who can dribble on the roster. Because it’s a national television game though, I think everyone suits up. Kyrie in particular I expect to play largely because he said he intended to following the Boston Celtics loss.

The mood of this game is a bit dark. Dallas has been rocky in 2024, just like they were to start 2023, and while Dallas is well above .500, the upcoming stretch for Dallas does not have a game in it I’d consider a clear win. The Suns are playing great basketball and the Dallas defense is, if not in shambles, not in a great place. Matt gets into more details here about what to expect from this game, give it a read if you haven’t.

After the game we have both posts going up, along with anything else we see worth writing about. I’ll also have our two live shows on YouTube, which you should absolutely come join. Thanks so much for hanging out. Go Mavs.