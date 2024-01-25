Stats Rundown: 3 stats to know from the Mavericks embarrassing 132-109 loss to the Suns

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Phoenix Suns 132-109. The Mavericks came out humming early with even Grant Williams playing well, making two threes and a floater for eight quick points.

Luka Doncic was his normal dominant self and everything seemed to be headed towards another night joking about Doncic and his son.

Then the Mavericks fell apart. There was some very questionable officiating involved(do better NBA), but the fact is every team deals with that. Not every team completely falls apart to get dominated in a game they were originally dominating. Here are the stats to know.

46: Points scored by Devin Booker

Booker only needed 23 shots to get those 46 points as he was a sizzling 17-23 from the field. For all the talk of Doncic dominating this matchup, Booker is a legitimate superstar in his own right, and he has won his fair share of battles.

68-24: Marathon of a run the Suns went on between the second and third quarters

This run obviously won Phoenix the game. The Mavericks were ahead 48-36 prior to this run and trailed 100-72 after it. There is simply no excuse for this ever happening to a team that fancies itself a contender.

The Mavericks were upset about the officiating during this run, but it is beholden on them to continue to fight. They didn’t tonight.

1: Fan ejected for heckling Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic asked security to eject this Suns fan, who was sitting two rows behind midcourt press row. The comment the fan made that drew Doncic’s wrath: “Luka, you’re tired! Get your ass on the treadmill!” pic.twitter.com/chNYwiJBC0 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 25, 2024

Strangely perhaps no stat encompasses this game more than this. Doncic is an awe inspiring basketball player. He is my favorite player, and I love that I get to watch him play.

He is also incredibly feisty and talks as much trash as any player in the NBA. This is true to other players, referees and even fans.

Fans should not have the right to say anything they want to players or officials. They are still grown men and they deserve a certain level of respect and decorum. But telling a professional athlete who is clearly tired they need to ““get your ass on a treadmill” should not get a fan ejected.

The reason this matters isn’t that individual fan. It’s because it symbolizes the ability for Doncic and the Mavericks to be taken out of their game by things they can’t control and should be able to ignore.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Pod Maverick podcast feed on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Pocketcasts, YouTube, YouTube Podcasts, Amazon Music, Castbox.

You can check out our After Dark Recap podcasts, YouTube Live recordings, and guest shows on the Pod Maverick Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.