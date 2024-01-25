Luka Doncic clashes with media over fan interaction

Luka Doncic had a tense conversation with media after the Mavericks got demolished by the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night, in particular with ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. The conversation centered around Doncic asking security to eject a heckling fan that was hounding Doncic for almost the entire game.

According to The Athletic’s Tim Cato, the fan was not ejected, but was asked to watch the remainder of the game from the concourse.

After the game was over, MacMahon asked Doncic about his frustrations in the first half that led to a technical foul called at the very end of the second quarter. Instead of answering the question, Doncic addressed MacMahon’s tweet showing the fan leaving his seat after Doncic asked security to eject the fan in the second half.

According to not only MacMahon, but most reporters sitting on press row (where the fan was seated directly behind), the final comment made before Doncic talked to security was “Luka, you’re tired! Get your ass on the treadmill!”

Luka Doncic asked security to eject this Suns fan, who was sitting two rows behind midcourt press row. The comment the fan made that drew Doncic's wrath: "Luka, you're tired! Get your ass on the treadmill!"

“I know, I saw you when you said about the fan you know.” Doncic started after MacMahon’s question about the second quarter technical. “That was not true at all. That was not the only thing he said. But I knew you would be the first one to point out something like that. I’m not gonna say what he said, but I knew you would be the first one to put out something like that.

“I just saw and it’s just funny. You always seem to be the first one to put some bad stuff about me.”

MacMahon responded and told Doncic “99 percent of the stuff that I’ve written about you has been good,” while telling Doncic the fan was sitting behind him and other media. Doncic seemed to be upset that MacMahon’s tweet lacked context, noting that comment in the tweet wasn’t the first thing the fan said to him and he was cursing Doncic all game.

When MacMahon asked why Doncic didn’t asked for the fan to be ejected in the first half, Doncic said he doesn’t want to eject fans who pay for their tickets, but “I had enough, you know. It’s a little bit of frustration.”

For what it’s worth, MacMahon was not the only reporter to note the interaction with the fan. The Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend also tweeted about it, and The Arizona Republic’s Suns beat reporter Duan Rankin had video of Doncic hearing the final comment and pointing the fan out to security.

"LUKA YOU TIRED, GET ON THE TREADMILL!"



Luka Doncic reaction to fan incoming.



Luka Doncic has since pointed out the fan, who is being talked to by arena staff.



Kyrie Irving walked over and was looking at the fan, who just left.#Suns 100 #Mavs 78 after 3. pic.twitter.com/6npgrJhj6J — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 25, 2024

You can watch the full interaction Doncic had with the media after the game below, provided by the Bally Sports Southwest.