Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at the Atlanta Hawks

The Dallas Mavericks (24-20, 11-9 away) travel to face the Atlanta Hawks (18-26, 8-12 home). It may be good for the Mavs to hit the road for a change of scenery. After two tough losses of different flavors, the team’s mental fortitude is being tested. After a measuring stick loss to Boston and a lack of composure against Phoenix on ABC for all the NBA world to see, a jaunt out east to play a (seemingly) inferior team is just what the doctor ordered. Yet we have seen lately, nothing can be taken for granted. Let’s find some betting value in this contest.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: 6:00 PM CST | January 26, 2024

Venue: State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -2 (-115)

O/U 243

Mavs ML: -125

Odds up to date as of 5:30 AM CST from DraftKings

Player Props

Trae Young under 25.5 points +110

Young is averaging slightly less at home than on the road - right around 25 vs 28. He is also listed as questionable for a possible concussion. If he does play, his minutes and effectiveness may be reduced. In his last five, Young has crossed this points level once and that was against the Spurs. Take a light flyer here.

Dereck Lively II over 0.5 steals (-130)

Don’t look now but Lively’s steal numbers are creeping up this month - 5 steals in 6 games. Only six teams allow more steals than the Hawks this season. This is a fun prop that could hit in a quick moment early on or drag on late into the second half - an all-or-nothing wager with clear value.

Play of the Day

Dallas Moneyline -125

Are the Mavs in disarray? Was the drama and disappointment at a season-high during and after the Phoenix game? Sure, but this is a get-right spot for Dallas against a lesser foe with the sort of porous defense that should allow for a much-needed bounce-back effort. The Mavs are 8-2 ATS as a road favorite. Book it. Go Mavs.