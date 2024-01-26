Mavericks vs Hawks Preview: Dallas visits Atlanta for NBA Rivalry Week

The Dallas Mavericks (24-20) are in Georgia Friday night, playing an early evening nationally televised game against the Atlanta Hawks (18-26) for NBA Rivalry Week. If you were unaware the Mavericks and Hawks were rivals, so were the teams. The game is on NBAtv at 6:00 pm CST. Both teams come into this game struggling, each losing their last three contests. Let’s get to the main points for the evening:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks

Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks WHAT : Dallas needs a win, still

: Dallas needs a win, still WHERE: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia WHEN: 6:00 pm CST

6:00 pm CST HOW: NBAtv

The injury report is back to being awful for Dallas again. Kyrie Irving is missing his second straight game with a thumb sprain, Maxi Kleber is missing a game with toe soreness, and Dwight Powell is missing the game with his cornea issue. The Hawks have also had their fair share of injuries, but the injury report indicates that Trae Young, Wes Matthews, and Clint Capella are all available to play. Young may be on a minute restriction after coming back from a concussion. DeAndre Hunter is out as is Vic Krejci and some other guys who I do not know.

The simple fact is the Mavericks need to win this game. The vibes are bad. Like really bad. They last won a game 11 days ago and a win would help... everything even if it might not mean much.

We’ll be around after the game, but as it’s game one of a back-to-back, perhaps our work won’t be the finest we’ve done. Thanks for hanging out here at Mavs Moneyball. Go Mavs.