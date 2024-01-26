Stats Rundown: Three stats to know as the Dallas Mavericks defeat the Atlanta Hawks 148-143

The Dallas Mavericks ended their three-game losing streak in Atlanta, defeating the Hawks 148-143. Tonight was a must-win game for Dallas as they are on the front end of a back-to-back with a tough stretch of games ahead.

The Mavericks injury bug continued as Maxi Kleber joined Kyrie Irving and Dwight Powell on the injury report. Derrick Jones Jr. was added to that list after he took a scary fall at the end of the first half and did not return to the game.

It was a career night for Luka Doncic, and the Mavericks needed every ounce of production he could provide. Josh Green also stepped up big (more on them below). Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 15 points off the bench. Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks with 30 points while dishing out 11 assists. Jalen Johnson scored 25, and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 24 points off the bench.

Here are three stats to know from tonight’s matchup:

Yes, Luka Doncic had a 70-point double-double

Just typing this out feels ridiculous, and that is one way to describe Doncic’s performance tonight. Doncic recorded 73 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, shooting 75% from the field. This performance ties for the fourth-most points scored in a game in NBA history, tied with Wilt Chamberlain and David Thompson. He scored easily the entire night, even when the Hawks began double-teaming him in the third quarter. Doncic responded to the criticism he received following the Mavericks' loss to Phoenix with authority as he joined an elite company with his historic performance. His performance showed that he is undoubtedly a top player in this league and Mavericks fans are truly blessed to be able to root for a player of this caliber nightly.

Josh Green stepped up to the plate amidst injuries with 21 points

Josh Green posted a season-high 21 points tonight and was the only non-Luka Maverick that could get it going on offense. Green continues to be a bright spot for the Mavericks after returning from an elbow sprain that had him sidelined for several games. His energy was critical in this game when it felt like the Mavericks couldn’t find any production outside of Doncic.

Tim Hardaway Jr. almost shot the Mavericks out of the game, going 3-12 from the field.

Hardaway Jr. struggled to get into a rhythm tonight, shooting 25% from the field and missing six three-pointers. The Mavericks cannot afford to miss his production when there are gaping holes in the lineup amidst injury. The Hardaway Jr. experience has proven that he will find his shot back, but Dallas missed his shot-making tonight.

This was a good win for the Mavericks, even though it came down to the wire in the final moments. It was nice to see this team take care of business tonight.