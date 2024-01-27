Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings

Although Luka Doncic had a historic performance last night, the Mavericks still have a game today. They are taking on the Sacramento Kings at home, who are one game ahead of the Mavericks in the Western Conference standings. It will be interesting to see what kind of performance Doncic can put on for the home fans in the hope of grinding out another win.

Game Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Saturday, January 27th, 2024; 8:00 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas +3 (-105)

O/U 243

Mavs ML: +130

Odds up to date as of 9:30 AM CST from DraftKings

The Mavericks are 4-3 on the second night of back-to-backs this season, with one of those three losses at the hands of the Kings. Sacramento is coming off two wins in a row and did not play last night. Given Dallas’ injury status and tired legs, this should be a sizeable victory for the Kings. Take Sacramento -3.

Player Props

De’Aaron Fox over 25.5 points (-105)

Fox has not gone under this line against Dallas since December 31st, 2021. He is the Mavericks’ biggest nightmare on defense and tonight should be another good game from Fox. Dallas has no one to guard him, especially now that Derrick Jones Jr. could be out for extended time.

Play of the Day

Luka Doncic first field goal (+390)

This would be a good bet under normal circumstances, because of how much Doncic dominates the ball. However, he is playing his first home game since scoring 73 points and being named to his fifth All-Star game, so you can expect him to come out firing to a standing ovation. Take this prop under the “quick hits” section and don’t look back.