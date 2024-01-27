Mavericks vs Kings Preview: Dallas brings in Sacramento for night two of a back-to-back

The Dallas Mavericks (25-20) host the Sacramento Kings (25-18) at home in a Saturday night match-up. The game starts at 8:00 pm for some reason, despite it being a weekend game here in Dallas. It will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Southwest. Dallas is coming off a road game last night in Atlanta where Luka scored 73 flippin’ points. Sacramento is riding a two-game win streak, last defeating Golden State on Thursday in a barn burner. Let’s get to the key points:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings WHAT : Dallas needs a win home win

: Dallas needs a win home win WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas WHEN: 8:00 pm CST

8:00 pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

The injury report is cloudy for Dallas. Luka Doncic is questionable, but I have to think he’s playing given how much of the NBA regular season is left and the 65 game award minimum. Derrick Jones Jr. and Maxi Kleber are each questionable; the fact that DJJ didn’t break his wrist is key, so if he misses time it is what it is. Kyrie Irving is in line to miss his third straight game since spraining his wrist as he’s currently doubtful. I wish we got to understand why he told the media he’d be playing through this injury and then he just... hasn’t. It’s for a good reason I’m sure, but I still want that.

