Mavericks fan Patrick Mahomes, teammates with Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, makes the Super Bowl

Noted Dallas Mavericks fan Patrick Mahomes, a teammate of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, is going to the Super Bowl. This will be Mahomes’ fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years with the Kansas City Chiefs. Travis Kelce, who is Swift’s boyfriend, is also making his fourth Super Bowl appearance. This is his first time playing in the Super Bowl, however, as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

Mahomes, who grew up in East Texas, is a huge Mavericks fan. He attended a Mavericks game back in November, during the Chiefs’ bye week. Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, received signed Luka Doncic jerseys.

Mahomes has never been shy about rooting for Dallas area teams, posting his support for the Texas Rangers on their recent World Series winning run, and the Dallas Stars during their Western Conference Finals trip. Now he’s the one chasing yet another NFL championship ring.

The cynical among you might be saying “This is simply an attempt to capitalize on the attention that Taylor Swift brings whenever her name is mentioned.” Why would I do that? I’m just simply reporting that Mahomes, a Mavericks fan, is headed to the Super Bowl along with his teammate, Kelce, who is dating Taylor Swift. It’s just the facts. I am just reporting the relevant news of the day.

So in an effort to keep you informed on the latest news about the Mavericks, and their celebrity fans, like Mahomes, we’re just reporting this development. For all anyone knows, Taylor Swift is also a fan of the Mavericks. No, she’s not from the Dallas area, and as far as I can tell, she’s never attended a Mavs game, or been spotted in Mavs gear. But she is a fan of winners, like Kelce and Mahomes, so there’s a good possibility she’s a fan of Doncic, and therefore the Mavericks.

Again, this is all speculation. Wild, irresponsible speculation. But until Swift definitely says she is not a fan of the Mavericks, there’s a chance she is. So in a couple weeks, when Mahomes, Kelce, and Swift take the field for the Super Bowl, Mavs fans should be rooting for them. After all, Mahomes and (theoretically) Taylor Swift support the Mavs and Luka Doncic.