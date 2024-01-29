Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic

The Mavericks are playing their second consecutive home game against a Magic team that played in Orlando last night. Dallas brings a 1-4 record against teams with no rest into the game and a three-game home losing streak. The Mavericks will be without Kyrie Irving, it is going to be up to Luka Doncic to salvage a victory.

Game Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Monday, January 29th, 2024; 7:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -4 (-110)

O/U 227.5

Mavs ML: -175

Odds up to date as of 11:00 AM CST from DraftKings

Despite Dallas’ struggles against teams on the last leg of a back-to-back, tonight will be a win for the Mavericks. This should be a high-assist game for Luka Doncic, as Orlando is going to have to pressure and double him all night. The Mavericks will pull away late and cover the spread. Take Dallas -4.

Player Props

Franz Wagner over 19.5 points (-105)

Josh Green under 1.5 threes (+100)

In 12 out of 16 games this year where Wagner has hit two or more threes, he has eclipsed the 20-point plateau. He is -135 to hit two threes tonight, and with the Mavericks’ poor defense, he should be able to get 20 points in his sleep.

The Magic defend the three as well as any team and are in the top five in three-pointers allowed per game. Josh Green heavily relies on the corner three, where the Magic allow opponents to shoot just 36 percent. He should have a tough time getting two threes to go in.

Play of the Day

Dereck Lively over 9.5 points (-105)

Despite Orlando’s size, they are not great at defending the pick-and-roll. Lively had 10 points in 16 minutes the last time the teams met and this time around should be no different. If he can stay out of foul trouble, he’ll soar way over but even in limited minutes, he should score in double figures.