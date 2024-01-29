Mavericks vs Magic Preview: Seats for Soldiers night is always a treat

The Dallas Mavericks (25-21) are at home Monday in one of the more unique games of the year, hosting the Orlando Magic (24-22) in the annual Seats for Soldiers night. This game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest and starts at 7:30 pm CST. For those unfamiliar, the Mavericks work with season ticket holders to give up seats around the court to active servicemen and women. As a result, the energy near the court is usually quite a bit more intense and the games have been pretty fun historically. Let’s get to the main things for the night:

On the injury report, Kyrie Irving is out, but that’s been known since this morning. Maxi Kleber is probable, which is good since Dallas needs size. Dwight Powell, Derrick Jones, Jr., and Dante Exum are all questionable. The Mavericks need Exum, just so they can have another ball handler.

Dallas needs this win. There’s no other way around it. The next three games are ones where the Mavericks are very likely to lose, just due to who they’re playing. So let’s hope they can pull it out somehow.

