Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves

The Mavericks are coming off a huge win against Orlando, but not without injury. Dereck Lively broke his nose against the Magic, which has forced Dallas to rest all of their key players tonight in Minnesota. This game will be ugly, and we are going to find out how much fight the other guys have.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 31st, 2024; 7:00 PM CST

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas +13 (-110)

O/U 219.5

Mavs ML: +575

Odds up to date as of 11:00 AM CST from DraftKings

This game is going to be a chore to watch. The Mavericks are punting and the Timberwolves are very good. Despite that, deciding who is going to win and by how much is almost impossible to do, given the volatile nature of NBA games without key players. However, Dallas has played without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving twice this year, and has exceeded this point total both times, including a matchup with Minnesota. Take the over on 219.5 points.

Player Props

Anthony Edwards to get 30+ points (+110)

Tim Hardaway Jr. over 24.5 points (-110)

Edwards has destroyed Dallas this season and even played 38 minutes in a late December matchup when the Mavericks were missing Doncic and Irving. Two of his four highest-scoring games this year have come against the Mavericks, and tonight will be another Edwards masterclass. His downhill attack coupled with his ability to hit pull-up threes is a death sentence for the Dallas defense, especially with no rim protector.

Hardaway Jr. has stepped up without Doncic on the floor this year, hitting this line in three of the four games with Doncic where he played 30 minutes. In the game that he did not go over he had 24 points, but tonight he should be able to get 25 with such limited roster availability.

Play of the Day

Grant Williams under 13.5 points + assists (-105)

This line values Williams’ assist number at four (his points are at 9.5), which is ridiculous. Williams has not eclipsed this in either game this season when Doncic and Irving have been out, including a zero-point performance against the same Timberwolves team one month ago. He has been in a bad way for a while, and this is a pitiful matchup for Williams once again.