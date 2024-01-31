Mavericks at Timberwolves Preview: Decimated Dallas heads to Minnesota

The Dallas Mavericks (26-21) are on the road for a short trip to face the Minnesota Timberwolves (33-14). The game starts at 7:00 pm CST and will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest. The Mavericks needed a bit of luck to escape the Orlando Magic the other night and will be looking to defeat a very good Timberwolves squad in their building. The Wolves most recently held off the Oklahoma City Thunder in a defensive scrum. Let’s get to the key points!

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves WHAT : Dallas faces one of the league’s best teams

: Dallas faces one of the league’s best teams WHERE: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota WHEN: 7:00 pm CST

7:00 pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

The injury report is terrible for Dallas. Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively may not have made the trip, while Kyrie is missing his Nth straight game as well. Derrick Jones Jr. and Dante Exum are out too. Those five players are head coach Jason Kidd’s on-record starting group he’d like to see... if only they don’t stay injured forever. Minnesota isn’t missing anyone key to their rotation.

Look, if the Mavericks pull this of, it’ll be a miracle. The Wolves are better than them at every position. But that’s why we play the game! Check out the site for any recent articles; with a two day break between games this will be the last flurry of content until Saturday.

