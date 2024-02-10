Mavs odds: How to bet the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Dallas Mavericks

The Oklahoma City Thunder (35-16, 15-10 away) lock horns with the Dallas Mavericks (29-23, 14-13 home) on Saturday. Can the Thunder make it two in a row this season in Dallas or will the Mavs push their winning streak to four games? Let’s scan the lines and find some betting value.

Game Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Saturday, February 10th, 2023; 2:00 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX

Outcome Odds

Spread: Thunder -1.5 (-120)

O/U 242

Mavs ML: +114

Odds up to date as of 12:15 AM CST from DraftKings

Player Props

Josh Green over 9.5 points (-115)

Jalen Williams over 9.5 R+A (rebounds plus assists) (-120)

It will be interesting to see if Green retains his place in the starting lineup if and when the Mavericks roster becomes fully healthy. For now, Green is on a heater and has posted double-digit scoring efforts in 10 of his last 13 games and deserves our attention in this scoring prop. Take Green over 9.5 points.

Williams is a road warrior this season. His assists and rebounds tick up noticeably on the road and we are backing that trend here. Take over 9.5 R+A for Jalen Williams.

Play of the Day

Mavericks Moneyline +114

Still missing Lively hurts Dallas in this one but there are plenty of reasons for optimism. The revenge angle for the nearly completed comeback on December 2nd is palpable. An OKC 126-120 win that featured a 30-0 run from Dallas and a monster game from Luka Doncic. The Mavs have Irving and Hardaway back in the fold for this one and that matters greatly.

There is also a chance the new faces - Washington and Gafford - play in this one. If they do, that is a huge plus for a Mavs team bereft of roster health nearly all season. If they don’t, the excitement from the acquisitions and boost of morale in the locker room may well be enough to carry the day. Take the Mavericks straight up at +114.