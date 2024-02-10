Mavericks vs Thunder: Dallas plays Oklahoma City in a day game

The Dallas Mavericks (29-23) host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the very rare mid afternoon home game. The contest starts at 2:00 pm CST and will be broadcast on both NBAtv and Bally Sports Southwest. The Mavericks lost the first match up between the two teams with Dallas getting down massively, then pulling all the way back on a crazy run, only to lose.

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder WHAT : A midday win against one of the best teams in the league

: A midday win against one of the best teams in the league WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas WHEN: 2:00 pm CST

2:00 pm CST HOW: NBAtv And Bally Sports Southwest

The injury report is similar to last game: Derrick Lively is out with his nose surgery and Dante Exum is out with a knee injury (bursitis). That means the two new folks are not on the injury report and can play. New Thunder player Gordon Hayward is not available.

The Thunder are a measuring stick team for the Mavericks; in order to make and advance in the NBA playoffs, Dallas has to beat teams as good as the Thunder. We have both a longer preview and a betting post up, and if you were under a rock and missed all the trade coverage, go to the main page and scroll!

Thanks for hanging out at Mavs Moneyball on a Saturday. We’ll have as much post game stuff as we can muster. Go Mavs.