Podcast: Dallas Mavericks crush Oklahoma City Thunder, 146-111

The Dallas Mavericks took to the floor Saturday afternoon and ran the Oklahoma City Thunder right off it, winning 146-111. Following the contest, Josh Bowe and I took to our microphones to gush over every possible bit of the big time impact win in Dallas.

We open up the show with some broad thoughts on the basic idea of putting good players around Luka Doncic. It’s a little tongue in cheek, but the Mavericks spent so much time trying to make the perfect team with home run swings (and failed) that they kept the same stale roster in the same roles around for far too long.

Then we pivot to specifics, gushing over Daniel Gafford’s work and how well he clicked with Doncic. That went on for a while.

We record a postgame show every Dallas game Live on YouTube! Click and Subscribe!

Following a break, we then pivot to PJ Washington, where Josh goes on about where he helps and what he brings that the Mavericks haven’t had before. Josh gives a lot of strong insights as to why Washington could work, despite his challenging shooting the last few years.

The rest of the show is a bit of a ramble, with me talking too much and getting distracted by our chat. But this was a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon. Hopefully, we get a lot more games like this in the future. Thanks for giving us a listen. Be sure to check out all the other posts on Mavs Moneyball dot com

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Pod Maverick podcast feed on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Pocketcasts, YouTube, YouTube Podcasts, Amazon Music, Castbox.

You can check out our After Dark Recap podcasts, YouTube Live recordings, and guest shows on the Pod Maverick Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.