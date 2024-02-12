Mavs odds: How to bet the Washington Wizards at the Dallas Mavericks

The Washington Wizards (9-43, 6-20 away) travel to Texas to take on their recent trade partner - the Dallas Mavericks (30-23, 15-13 home) on Monday night at the AAC. Fresh off a 146-111 win over the OKC Thunder, the Mavs began a stretch of cupcake schedule that gives them a legitimate chance to ascend the standings in the West by season’s end. Dallas appears to be healthy outside of Lively and Exum - both of whom are listed as out for Monday’s contest. Let’s scan the lines and props for betting value.

Game Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Monday, February 12th, 2023; 7:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX

Outcome Odds

Spread: Thunder -14.5 (-120)

O/U 247.5

Mavs ML: -1100

Odds up to date as of 3:15 AM CST from DraftKings

Player Props

Derrick Jones Jr over 0.5 3P Made (-180)

Deni Avdija over 11.5 R+A (rebounds + assists)

The Mavericks have even more options for scoring than at any point this season. Despite these new options, Jones will continue to have a place in this rotation. His splits are distinct for three-point field goals made - 38 percent at home and just 29 percent on the road. Washington is in the middle of the pack in three-pointers allowed this season. We only need one make and three or more attempts is a reasonable expectation. Take the steep juice and lay a unit on Jones over 0.5 3P Made.

Deni Avdija is the type of player Washington needs to build around if they are ever to become more than a minor-league farm system for other NBA teams. Against Boston on Friday, 11 boards and 4 dimes. Avdjia followed that up Sunday vs Philly with 13 boards and 5 dimes. While he scored well in both of those games, his scoring splits lean to the home side but his rebound and playmaking have traveled well all season. Take Deni Avdija over 11.5 R+A.

Play of the Day

Race to 20 points - Dallas Mavericks (-245)

This is the part of the schedule Dallas must capitalize on to begin vaulting up the standings. Given the franchise record of 47 first-quarter points scored against the Thunder, look for Dallas to come out and set the tone early. This has more upside than the Mavericks moneyline of -1100 and with a hot shooting spurt in garbage minutes late in the fourth, the Wizards might get a backdoor cover on the 14.5 game line. The Mavericks win this race to 20.