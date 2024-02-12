Mavericks vs Wizards Preview: Richaun’s Revenge as Washington comes to Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks (30-43) host the Washington Wizards (9-43) on Monday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest and starts at 7:30 pm. Dallas has the chance to continue what would be the longest win streak of the season with a victory, while Washington has a chance to win their 10th game of the season. The Mavericks are riding a four-game win streak with Washington stumbling down through a six-game losing streak. Let’s get to the main things for this game:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards

Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards WHAT : The Mavericks have a chance to win their fifth straight game

: The Mavericks have a chance to win their fifth straight game WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas WHEN: 7:30 pm CST

7:30 pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

The injury report is the same as it’s been for multiple games now for the Mavericks. Dante Exum is out with knee bursitis. Derrick Lively II will miss the game as a result of his nasal surgery. The Wizards aren’t missing anyone of note.

This game has the theoretical makings of a trap game, with Richaun Holmes coming back to Dallas and putting in work. But I just can’t see it. The Wizards are VERY bad. Dallas should overwhelm them with enough time. It should be another game to get ideal looks at new Mavericks P.J. Washington and former Wizard Daniel Gafford. There’s a lot to be said about games that give the best players repetitions in ideal circumstances; hopefully this game we get to see more combinations of these two guys.

