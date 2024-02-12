Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Washington Wizards

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Washington Wizards Monday night in Dallas, winning 112-104. The Wizards put up a fight in the first half, going into halftime with a seven point lead. But the Mavericks turned things around in the fourth quarter, finally hitting the shots they needed to pull away.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 26 points each. Doncic added 11 rebounds and 15 assists, notching yet another triple-double. Jaden Hardy had 10 points off the bench. Deni Avdija led the Wizards with 25.

Here are three stats to know from the game:

7: The number of offensive rebounds by Daniel Gafford

Gafford was active on the boards tonight. He grabbed 17 total rebounds, but more importantly he came down with seven offensive rebounds. That’s huge for a Mavericks team that has been killed on the glass in the last few years. Dereck Lively II has helped this season, and now with Gafford backing him up, Dallas will have a solid big manning the paint at all times.

25: The Mavericks’ 3-point percentage

The Mavericks couldn’t buy a bucket from behind the arc, going 9-of-36 from deep. But luckily they found a way to manufacture baskets, getting to the rim and drawing fouls. There was a time when Dallas couldn’t win games without hitting 3-pointers. This season, that’s slowly changing. Sure, it came against the lowly Wizards, but in the past, that wouldn’t have mattered. It also helped that the Wizards only hit seven three’s themselves.

5: The Mavericks’ current win streak

Dallas has cobbled together a five-game win streak, their longest of the season. And unless something weird happens, they’ll likely push that to six against the San Antonio Spurs. That’s a great way to go into the All-Star break. It’ll serve the Mavericks well to have that momentum going into the final twenty games and change of the season.

